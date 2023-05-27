052523 Paulo signs 01
Raymond Paulo (39) pulls down quarterback Darrion Jones during the regular season finale at home against LA Harbor in 2018.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

Hancock College tight end Raymond Paulo has signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Brigham Young University.

"I chose BYU for a number of reasons, but one of the deciding factors was their affiliation with my religion," Paulo said in a Hancock news release. "They play several top-tier programs, and I believe this will help prepare me to play at the next level. I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Cougars next season."

Paulo, a native of Pago Pago, America Samoa, was a First-Team All-Northern League selection at the Utility position after a 2023 season in which the Bulldogs earned a three-way share of the Northern League championship and beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl in Hancock.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.