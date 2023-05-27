Hancock College tight end Raymond Paulo has signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Brigham Young University.
"I chose BYU for a number of reasons, but one of the deciding factors was their affiliation with my religion," Paulo said in a Hancock news release. "They play several top-tier programs, and I believe this will help prepare me to play at the next level. I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Cougars next season."
Paulo, a native of Pago Pago, America Samoa, was a First-Team All-Northern League selection at the Utility position after a 2023 season in which the Bulldogs earned a three-way share of the Northern League championship and beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl in Hancock.
Paulo first came to play at Hancock in 2018 and then red-shirted in 2021 before playing in 2022.
The Leone High School graduate had 413 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on offense his sophomore season at Hancock. On defense, Paulo racked up nine tackles and one sack. Paulo played in seven games on defense as a freshman, averaging one sack and nearly seven tackles per game.
He blocked a kick, forced two fumbles and made two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown, his freshman season.
"I was recruited to play football by Hancock as a senior while attending high school back home in America Samoa," said Paulo. "Coming to California and being able to go to college was an incredible blessing that changed my life.
"The coaching staff helps players to be successful, both on the field and in the classroom, and they helped me improve my game by allowing me to play offense and defense," Paolo said. "I will be forever be grateful for my time at Hancock and the many people that have helped me get to where I am today."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.