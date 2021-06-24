That "nothing new" has changed though. The star 2022 running back landed his first Pac-12 offer earlier this month as Washington State got into the mix.
Canley now has offers from Washington State, San Diego State, Nevada, Colorado State and, his dad's former school, San Jose State. William & Mary, an FCS school, was the first to offer the speedy tailback.
Lompoc High's coaching staff continues to show it knows how to develop players and find them a spot to land at the next level.
Dickerson is a 5-foot-10, 165-pound class of '22 star that can make plays all over the field. He's listed as a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. Dickerson has landed two offers since the spring football season ended, with Idaho State also throwing its hat into the ring. Dickerson also holds another FCS offer from William & Mary.
The question for his recruitment now is will an FBS program make a move on him. My answer? They should. I think FBS programs should be all over Dickerson and if I was a Power 5 coach I would take a good look at him.
Dickerson lacks the prototypical build of a Power 5 player, but I don't think that's going to hold him back at the next level. He's got that innate play-making ability like a Tyrann Mathieu. If he continues to develop, he could really grow into a special Division I player that will make coaches regret not recruiting him sooner. There's still plenty of time for his recruitment to heat up even further with the upcoming fall season.
Lompoc's staff clearly knows how to get guys to the next level and ready to compete at the level, with Toa Taua, Lavon Coleman, Vai Taua and Nikko Hayes, just to name a few, having long careers at the college level.
On a similar note, St. Joseph lineman Max Stineman, the 2021 All-Area MVP, had a workout with UCLA defensive line coach Johnny Nansen this week. Stineman is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive and defensive lineman that should have more recruiting interest based on his game film.
Have any recruiting news? Tag/DM me on Twitter (jbaileysmsports) or send an email.
