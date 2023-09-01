A long-time fixture in the Hancock football program, Ricky Aguilar, has returned as the team's new head coach.

Albeit, he was named the new Bulldogs head coach very late in the preparation process for the 2023 season. Aguilar arrived last month, only weeks before Hancock began fall drills and less than two months before the team's Sept. 2 season opener against Orange Coast College at home (2 p.m. kickoff).

