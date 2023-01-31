The Cal Poly baseball program had 19 new faces when fall practice started in October, and one of them, Jake Steels, is No. 1 on the depth chart in center field.
Steels graduated from Righetti High School then hit a robust .416 in 40 games as a sophomore at Hancock College, with a .505 on-base percentage and a .633 slugging percentage. His nine triples were second in the state, and he drove in 33 runs and stole 27 bases, No. 5 in the state.
Cal Poly had to replace three assistant coaches over the summer months, Jake Silverman, who went to Washington, Ben Greenspan, who went to Michigan, and Justin Bridgman, who went to Tulane.
The Mustangs filled the holes left by the departures of those three with pitching coach Seth Moir, an assistant coach at San Jose State the last two seasons, outfielder coach and associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Matt Fonteno, who was an assistant coach at USC, UC Santa Barbara, St. Mary's and Nevada during the last 10 years; and Logan Denholm, a volunteer assistant coach at San Jose State who caught at UC Davis and Sacramento State during his recent playing days.
After the Mustangs brought in the new assistant coaches, Cal Poly coach Larry Lee welcomed the 19 newcomers when fall practice started as the Mustangs started preparations for the 2023 season, which will open Feb. 17 against Missouri State.
All that was the easy part.
Replacing shortstop Brooks Lee and pitcher Drew Thorpe could be a lot harder. The two combined for 11 All-American honors last spring and were drafted in the first two rounds of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft last July - Lee as the eighth overall pick by the Minnesota Twins and Thorpe in the second round (61st overall selection) by the New York Yankees.
Overall, the Mustangs must field replacements for three infield positions, two more in the outfield and designated hitter.
"It's a total rebuild, especially on the position player side where we only return three regulars from last year's squad, which includes two catchers and a first baseman," Larry Lee said in a Cal Poly news release. "Our offensive and defensive lineups will look totally different than a year ago, with six of nine new new faces in the starting lineup every game."
The 2022 Cal Poly squad went 37-21 and finished second in the Big West Conference.
One particular bright spot in the outlook for the 2023 Cal Poly squad: "The three returning position players are all high-end players," said Lee.
First baseman Joe York was a All-Big West Conference First Team selection last year. Both Cal Poly catchers, Ryan Stafford and Collin Villegas, were All-Big West. Stafford amde the All-Big West First Team, and Villegas made the second.
"More than likely, whoever doesn't catch a particular game will play left field, as was the case last year, to get their bats in the lineup, but it also shows the unknown of the corner positions," said Lee.
"We're lucky to have two quality offensive and defensive catchers in Stafford and Villegas," said Lee. "Both have experience, both continue to better their skills and both communicate well with the pitching staff."
Returnee Matthew Haas hit .265 with 17 RBIs in 30 starts (42 games played) last year. Haas, who transferred from Brown two years ago, started 17 games as designated hitter and 13 in right field. He is competing with freshman Evan Cloyd (Bakersfield Christian High School) among others for the DH spot. Cloyd hit .432 in four high school varsity seasons, earning all-league and All-Area honors four times.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.