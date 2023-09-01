With the game on the line, Righetti junior kicker Joe Castillo kicked a no-doubt 26-yard field goal with one second left, giving the Warriors a come-from-behind 38-36 win at Fresno Justin Garza. The Warriors squared their season record at 1-1 and earned their first win under new coach Rus Pickett.

Castillo is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by voters. Castillo garnered 532 votes, 55 percent of the votes cast.

He won out in a field of six. Statistics the Times retrieved concerning one of the entries were incorrect, so that entry was disqualified. The entry was not one of the top vote getters.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

