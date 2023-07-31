Their pitchers delivered, and the Santa Maria Reds swept a weekend series from the Bakersfield Braves to finish the 2023 season at .500.
Four pitchers combined to check the Braves offense, and the Reds won 5-3 Friday and 11-3 Saturday at Elks Field to finish 12-12. The Reds compete in the Golden Coast Collegiate League.
The team is comprised mainly of local junior college and high school players. The Braves were approximately the same age group, perhaps slightly younger overall.
Lukas Ward pitched for Cuesta College in 2023, and he got the win Friday, holding the Braves to two runs, both earned, in his seven innings of work. Evan Chavez, who graduated from Lompoc High school last June, pitched the last two innings and earned the save.
St. Joseph graduate Noah Skarda blanked the Braves in his six innings of work Saturday. Reliever Tommy Reid worked the last three innings and notched the save.
Skarda recently finished his sophomore season at NCAA Division 3 University of Northwestern-St. Paul in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Chavez was encouraged by his performance in his first season for the Reds, during which he prepped for his initial season with Hancock College.
"I made eight or nine appearances for the Reds, and it went pretty good," said Chavez. "I was surprised by how it went. I did pretty well against high-level guys."
Chavez shook off a lead-off home run in the ninth and set down the next three batters on two strikeouts and a fly out to wrap up the save. The right-hander relied mostly on his fastball but mixed his pitches in his two innings of work. The Lompoc graduate struck out four, allowed two hits and gave up one run, on the solo homer.
"I mostly was a starter at Lompoc," Chavez said afterward. "I was mostly a reliever with the Reds."
Cather Brayan Nunez got the Reds off to a quick early lead in the opener Friday. Nunez, who graduated from Hancock College and is bound for NCAA Division 2 Cal State Los Angeles, smacked a two-run double to right field in the bottom of the first inning.
The Braves tied the game briefly with two runs in the top of the second, but the Reds went ahead for good when Nipomo graduate Nate Reese, who plays for Cuesta College now, scored on an error in the second inning.
Ricky Smith, who just finished his senior year at Righetti, gave the Reds some insurance with a two-run double in the eighth.
The Braves helped the Reds along Saturday to the tune of at least one error in the second inning through the fifth, for seven errors total and five runs, all unearned, during that span.
The Bakersfield squad made another error in a two-run Reds eighth, leading to another unearned run.
The Reds did do plenty to help themselves on offense. Ten of them had at least one hit in an 11-hit attack. Wade Arkinson and Trevor Jure had two RBIs apiece.
Skarda held the Braves to two hits, though he walked three batters and hit one. Skarda delivered with a strikeout to get out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam and end the top of the fourth.
Reid gave up a Gabe Barrera two-run double and wild pitched another run home with two outs in the eighth. but righted himself and pitched a scoreless ninth to wrap up the season-ending sweep for the Reds.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.