Ethan Chavez swings at a pitch while playing for the Santa Maria Reds over the weekend. 

Their pitchers delivered, and the Santa Maria Reds swept a weekend series from the Bakersfield Braves to finish the 2023 season at .500.

Four pitchers combined to check the Braves offense, and the Reds won 5-3 Friday and 11-3 Saturday at Elks Field to finish 12-12. The Reds compete in the Golden Coast Collegiate League.

The team is comprised mainly of local junior college and high school players. The Braves were approximately the same age group, perhaps slightly younger overall.

