Von Gordon helped the Santa Ynez boys golf team make some history last week, and he is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending May 13, as determined by voters.

Gordon shot a 75 at the CIF Central Section Division 2 Finals at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia, leading the Pirates to the team championship, the first sectional divisional title in program history. Santa Ynez shot a team score of 395.

Gordon garnered 347 of the 569 votes cast and won out in a field of eight candidates. Earlier this week, Gordon and teammate Rye Winans advanced out of the Central Section Individual Tournament at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno and into the SCGA/CIF Southern California Regional that will take place next week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.