Santa Ynez graduate Leo Valencia has landed a spot on the 2023 Cal Poly football roster as a kicker.
Valencia red-shirted at Cal Poly last year.
His senior year at Santa Ynez was in 2021. That year, Valencia averaged 52.7 yards on 55 kickoffs for a Pirates squad that went 8-3, including 4-1 in the Pacific View League in Santa Ynez's last year in the CIF Southern Section. Santa Ynez joined the Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year. The Pirates went out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
Valencia connected on all four of his field goal tries against Ventura Buena in 2021, kicked three more against Ventura and made good on 11 of his 13 field goal tries on the year, including a long of 45 yards against Ventura.
His 11 made field goals ranked second in the state that year.
He broke the single season school record for field goals in 2021 and tied the school career record as well. Valencia was a Second Team Cal-Hi Sports All-State selection and was First Team the All-Mountain League and All-Area.
Valencia made the Maxpreps All-State Third Team that year. Valencia also played soccer at Santa Ynez, and registered five goals and two assists his senior season.
