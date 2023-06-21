062123 AHC Baseball Camp 01.jpeg
Lots of local youngsters attended Hancock College's baseball camp this week at John Osborne Field in Santa Maria. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Counselors greeted an enthusiastic group of approximately 80 campers at the annual Hancock College Baseball Camp at Hancock's John Osborne Field Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the day before the final camp session Thursday. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 13.

Members of the Hancock coaching staff, including head coach Chris Stevens, and past and current Hancock players served as counselors.

062123 AHC Baseball Camp 02.jpeg
Gillan Nickason works with local kids at this week's camp at Hancock College.
062123 AHC Baseball Camp 03.jpeg
Gillan Nickason served as a counselor for local kids at this week's baseball camp at Hancock College.

