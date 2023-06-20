Eight Hancock College softball players were tabbed for All-Western State Conference honors at the end of the regular season.
Bulldogs second baseman Abigail Salazar and pitcher-outfielder Briana Munoz became two-time First Team All-Conference honorees. Catcher Madi Gamble, an All-Second Team selection last season, made the First Team this time. Infielder Lisette Coria also made the First Team.
Salazar, the Hancock lead-off hitter, registered a team high 24 stolen bases during the regular season, eighth in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA). Her on-base percentage was .524. The Righetti graduate had a .933 fielding percentage in 163 chances. She was involved in 14 of Hancock's 21 double plays.
Munoz led the Bulldogs in RBIs with 47. That put her fifth in the state. Munoz had 41 hits and struck out just four times in 112 at-bats. Munoz was second on the team in home runs with three and in doubles with nine. She led the team in triples with five.
Munoz amassed 11 wins and 14 complete games as a pitcher. The Guadalupe native struck out 59 batters through 118.1 innings pitched and had a team-low ERA of 4.91.
Gamble ranked second on the Hancock team in RBIs with 35 and was third in both batting average, .342, and doubles (eight). She caught two runners stealing and allowed just eight passed balls in her 35 games as the Hancock catcher.
Coria led the Bulldogs in batting average at .379. She had 44 hits in 116 plate appearances. Coria had a .947 fielding percentage with seven errors in 131 attempts, primarily as a shortstop.
Bulldogs Mya Mendoza, Xchelle Glidewell, Danica Black and Delayna Quezada all landed on the All-WSC North Second Team.
Mendoza was tops for Hancock in slugging percentage at .621. She hit 10 doubles and four home runs. The Lompoc native drove in 28 runs, third-highest on the team, and batted .326.
Glidewell transitioned from pitching to playing first base. She had the team's best fielding percentage, .996 on 239 chances. Glidewell had 19 RBIs on 25 hits, batted .269 during the regular season and had the walk-off hit that scored Antoinette Terrones in Hancock's come-from-behind 6-5 win over Chaffey in eight innings in a Southern Cal Regional play-in game at Hancock.
Black, a freshman who graduated from Orcutt Academy, pitched and played center field for Hancock. Her fielding percentage was .966, and she batted .276. Black collected four wins in her 47 innings of pitching.
Quezada is another freshman who played in the outfield and pitched. Quezada earned seven wins and struck out 40 in her 66.1 innings pitched. Quezada batted .337, with 11 RBIs and seven doubles on 29 hits.
