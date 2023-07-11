The 2022 Hancock College football team shared the Sothern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division Northern League football title with College of the Canyons and Ventura.

Those three teams will be in the Northern League again this year. The rest of the league will look different.

Moorpark, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, Antelope Valley and El Camino will be in the Northern League with the 2022 Northern League tri-champs this year. East Los Angeles and Long Beach, both of whom played in the Northern League in 2022, won't be.

