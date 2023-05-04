The start time for the Hancock College baseball team's first-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California Regional game has been moved to 3 p.m. Friday at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Game time for the opener of the best-of-three series between No. 10 Hancock (27-13) and No. 15 Southwestern (22-17) had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
The second game of the series will will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at John Osborne Field. If necessary, the start of the third game will take place approximately 30 minutes after the second game is completed.