Ten Hancock College swimmers, five on the men's team and five on the women's side, have earned California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) All-American honors.

Swimmers in open events and on relay teams with the top 16 times across the state throughout the season earned CCCAA All-America status.

Max Pecile, Jarred Torres, Ryan Lacaste, Asa Marsalek and Jericho Orcino from the Hancock men's team all earned CCCAA All-American honors. Emma Marsalek, Jada Brown, Lizzie Hernandez, Jamilynn Allen and Julia Zimsen from the Hancock women's squad did the same.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.