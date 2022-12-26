Thomas Cole at Cal Poly

Cal Poly's recruiting class includes San Luis Obispo High grad Thomas Cole, who has transferred from UCLA.

 Contributed photo

A local standout offensive lineman who's transferred from UCLA, a running back who ran for 303 yards and seven touchdowns in one game and a safety who made history in the Division 1 state championship game are among the 12 football players who signed with Cal Poly last week.

The class includes San Luis Obispo High grad Thomas Cole, who has transferred from UCLA. Cole is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman who participated in spring practice at UCLA before briefly retiring from football. He did not see action during the fall.

Cole was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

