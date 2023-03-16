USC scored eight runs in the second inning, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit, and went on to defeat Cal Poly 16-3 in a Wednesday night non-conference game at Baggett Stadium.

Right fielder Cole Gabrielson homered once and singled twice, driving in five runs, and designated hitter Nick Lopez also homered once, and doubled and singled for two RBIs as the Trojans moved to 8-7-1.

Cal Poly (3-11-1) has lost 10 of its last 11 games after winning its season-opening series against Missouri State. The Mustangs led 1-0 on a solo home run by Collin Villegas in the first inning, his fifth homer of the season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

