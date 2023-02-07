020723 POTW 01
Righetti's Bianca Flores, Nipomo's Austria Holland, Hancock's Cooper Bagby and Lompoc's Lorenzo Martinez are up for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week award. 

 Composite image

Ten candidates are in the running for Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 4. Here is a summary of the 10 and their accomplishments.

Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and the winner will be announced that evening. An article highlighting the winner will appear in the Feb. 11 edition of the Santa Maria Times. 

Avi Anguiano, Lompoc girls soccer

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

