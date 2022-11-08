110922 Player of the Week Poll 01
Pioneer Valley's Dylan Pirkl, left, St. Joseph's Jeremiah Philson, Pioneer Valley's Anthony Arias and Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos are four of the nine athletes up for the Player of the Week award. 

 Composite image

Last week was a pretty busy, and productive, one for area football teams.

St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande and Pioneer Valley all advanced in the CIF Central Section playoffs last Friday night. Last Saturday, Hancock College scored a big 36-29 come-from-behind win at home against Long Beach and stayed in contention for a three-way share of the Northern League championship.

All six Northern League teams are 2-2 in league games heading into Nov. 12 regular season finales.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

