071123 AHC Soccer Camp 01
Buy Now

Campers Ellie Flowers, left, Aimee Hamm, center, and Estevan Zamora participated at Hancock College's soccer camp on Tuesday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

A Hancock College coed soccer camp session was underway on the Hancock pitch Tuesday, and goal keeper Aimee Hamm, 9, was making save after save for her team in one of the camp games.

Meanwhile, Daniela Mendoza, an incoming freshman at Hancock and one of the camp instructors, was doing her part to keep the enthusiasm going.

"Save it!," she encouraged Hamm as a shot went toward Hamm. "Save it!"

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0