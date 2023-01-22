During a Central Coast junior varsity basketball game, I spotted two working officials I didn't recognize.
One looked like a young man and the other looked somewhat older. The acute officials shortage the area is facing popped into my mind, and I decided to "observe," how they were calling the game. I especially focused on the young man, who appeared to me (mind you, I'm not exactly an expert when it comes to reading people's ages), to be in his 20's.
Those officials did a good job. They hustled. They were in position to make the calls they needed to make. Both teams played at a fast pace, but those two kept up.
They called a lot of fouls in the second half, but all the calls appeared to me to be proper. They weren't calling borderline stuff. On every call, a defender was clearly impeding a player who was on offense or a ball-handler ran into a defender and committed an obvious charging foul.
Their calls were decisive and concise. Their gestures to the scorer's table on fouls and timeouts were clear.
I know spectators have a lot invested into sports events emotionally, but they need to keep in mind that the Central Coast has a chronic officials shortage as it is, and constant badgering from the stands doesn't help. The officials shortage around here is such that the words, "What if a game is scheduled and no officials show up?," because of the officiating shortage come to my mind now and then.
I'm not sure how the system works when it comes to area officials, but if these guys are fairly new, I hope they stick around and are able to work up to officiating varsity games. We need refs like these to stay awhile.
Meanwhile, at the NFL level, the league really needs to look into re-training officials.
These people are some of the best in the business. That's why they officiate at the professional level. Yet, seemingly obvious fouls aren't called. That's been glaringly apparent during the playoffs.
I think that NFL games are often simply too fast for officials now, good as they are. Not only is football a collision sport, but now the action is a lot faster. Growing up, I never saw a defensive lineman pursue a quarterback from sideline to sideline and chase him down. Now, it seems to be commonplace.
I realize that what might look obvious to us sitting there watching on TV from the comfort of our homes probably isn't so obvious to a ref who has to make a decision about what happens in a split second in real time.
How does the NFL address this? To be honest, I don't know. An additional game official maybe? I don't know if the league can come up with an answer, but it really needs to try.
The NFL also sorely needs to (but likely won't) re-visit the roughing the passer rule. A rule that addresses protection for a vulnerable player is one thing. A rule that requires a pass rusher to defy the laws of gravity to avoid landing with his weight upon the quarterback is something else.
After the elation and relief we felt about the Buffalo Bills safety's progress after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a scary episode during the team's Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, more sobering news was certain to follow, and it has.
"Damar still requires oxygen, and he is having his heart monitored regularly," Hamlin's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, told the Associated Press. "He has visited the team a few times, but he still gets winded very easily."
That said, the vitally important bottom line is that Hamlin is still among us after his heart literally stopped beating for a time, and since he's been released from the hospital he's able to spend his time surrounded by those closest to him.
Besides, regarding his all-important mental frame of mind, "He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this," Rooney told the AP.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.