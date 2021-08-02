Danny Duffy "humbled" to join reigning World Series champion Dodgers at trade deadline

Fourteen years.
That's how long Danny Duffy was a part of the Kansas City Royals organization.
Duffy was drafted by the Royals on June 7, 2007 out of Cabrillo High School. Kansas City selected the left-handed ace and Lompoc native with the 96th overall pick in the third round.
On Thursday, that 14-year run ended when Kansas City dealt its longtime starting pitcher to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After signing a five-year extension in 2017, Duffy took up the motto "Bury me a Royal."
Though he won't spend all of his career in Kansas City, he certainly will be remembered in the city long after his playing career is done. Duffy won a World Series with the Royals in 2015. He threw nearly 1,200 innings with the franchise, going 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA in 234 games.
Duffy will be a free agent after his run with the Dodgers ends this fall. He has yet to pitch for Los Angeles. Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA this year, making 12 starts and appearing in 13 games. He started 204 of his 234 games with the Royals, but with the Dodgers' strong starting rotation will likely be used as a multiple-inning reliever.
"It's been a whirlwind," Duffy said at his introductory press conference Sunday. "I've never been traded before — about a decade and a half worth of time in KC. It's been a lot of excitement, a lot of emotions. I'm happy to be here and ready to get going."
Duffy said joining the reigning World Series champions, a team loaded with talent, was something that drew him to L.A. Duffy, as a veteran, had to waive his no-trade clause for Kansas City to work a deal with Los Angeles.
"You look through that clubhouse and there are a lot of dudes that have accomplished some major things," Duffy said. "This was my team growing up. The opportunity is really awesome and I'm really thankful for it. I'm humbled by the fact that this organization thinks that I can help them. It means a lot to me. I'm thankful."
Duffy is currently on the injured list dealing with forearm tightness in his left arm. He last pitched on July 16 against Baltimore. He threw 54 pitches over four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three. He threw 13 innings in July, allowing 12 hits while striking out 10. He threw just six innings in June, ending the month with a 5.68 ERA.
The former Conquistadore had a sterling April, finishing the month with a 0.39 ERA over 23 innings, striking out 27 batters.
Duffy said he made some progress over the last week and "turned a corner physically."
"I've been told late August to early September, depending on the role," Duffy said of his timetable for a return. "I'm just going to do what I'm told and listen to the medical staff and everybody in the clubhouse. Hopefully early September, that sounds like what the answer I got was."
Duffy has pitched out the bullpen before, particularly during the Royals' World Series run.
"I really enjoy the 'pen," Duffy said. He made six appearances out of the bullpen during the 2015 postseason, including three games in the World Series against the New York Mets.
The Dodgers started the week with a 64-43 record, three games behind the NL West leading San Francisco Giants, which were 66-39. Los Angeles leads the Wild Card chase, 3 1/2 games up in those standings.
The Dodgers were active at the trade deadline. They landed starting pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.
The Dodgers landed Duffy for a player to be named later.
