Kidasi Nepa and Nico Ambriz represented their high schools for the final time last weekend.

Nepa, who just graduated from Righetti, and Ambriz, a recent Arroyo Grande graduate, played for opposing teams at the FCA All-Star Classic in Lompoc.

Nepa played for the Northern Santa Barbara County team and Ambriz led the San Luis Obispo County squad.

Nepa's team dominated the game 46-0, though the score isn't always the most important thing at these types of games.

Despite the lopsided score, Nepa and Ambriz were equals – passionate leaders of their teams who punch above their weight.

For their efforts, they were honored at halftime of the FCA All-Star Classic on Saturday.

They each won what the organization called character and influence awards for their respective teams. With the award came a $500 scholarship.

"To see Kidasi grow as a young man and all the adversity these guys have fought through with COVID-19 and persevere, it's been a great honor," said Brandon Lambert, an FCA official who presented the award to Nepa.

Luke Llamas, the FCA's Central Coast chapter director, said Ambriz's leadership stood out during the week of preparations leading up to the game, making him an easy choice for the character award.

Stan Domingues was honored as the honorary official before the game. He was recognized on field with his wife Cynthia and son Travis. Domingues was a member of the Los Padres Officials Association from 1975 through 2018. He officiated eight CIF Southern Section title games, two of those as head referee. Domingues graduated from Santa Maria High and played four years of football.

Former Arroyo Grande head football coach Tom Goossen was the San Luis Obispo County team's honorary coach. Goossen coached at Arroyo Grande from 2007 through 2015, winning a CIF Southern Section title in 2011.

Former Cabrillo coach Steve Haskins was the honorary coach of the Northern Santa Barbara County side. Haskins coached football and taught for 37 years before retiring in 2010, though he continued to coach at the high school level. Haskins also coached baseball and basketball at Cabrillo.

The FCA All-Star Classic celebrated its 10th annual game on Saturday at Huyck Stadium. The 2020 edition of the contest was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nepa was also named the South team's Offensive MVP after rushing for 118 yards. Ambriz was named his team's Defensive MVP.

Santa Ynez grad Ben Redell was named the game's Most Valuable Player after throwing four touchdowns.