Hancock College's JP Luketu carries the ball during the game at Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 3. The Bulldogs host San Bernardino Valley College Saturday at 2 p.m.

 Contributed, Hancock Athletics

There's plenty of area college football action set for Saturday.

Hancock College and Cal Poly will open their home slates then. Both teams will kick off at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Hancock is set to host San Bernardino Valley College at its on-campus field in Santa Maria. About a half our north in San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly will host the University of San Diego in its home opener, with kickoff slated for 2:02 p.m.

Cal Poly quarterback Jaden Jones rolls out against Fresno State defensive end David Perales during the second half of the team's game in Fresno. The Bulldogs beat the Mustangs 35-7.
