The Allan Hancock College football team opened week one with a road victory after battling through a rare heatwave at Santa Barbara City College. The 21-10 victory marks Hancock's fifth consecutive win over SBCC and moves the series record to 36-24-1 in favor of AHC.

Both teams were scoreless in the opening quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-0) entered the intermission with a 14-0 advantage after finding the end zone twice in the last five minutes of the second frame. The first scoring drive of the game, which spanned 71 yards, took just 54 seconds. Dior Kennedy started the effort with a 41-yard streak before JP Luketu buttoned things up with a 30-yard scamper through the goal line.

Syre' Lewis brought the offense back out on the field after an interception just four minutes later. Esekielu Storer connected with Jaleel Walker for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the first play of AHC's second scoring drive.

