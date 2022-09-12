HANCOCK 2-0
Hancock College football coach Seth Damron has his team off to a 2-0 start with wins over Santa Barbara and San Bernardino. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Allan Hancock College football team blanked San Bernardino Valley College 41-0 in the 2022 home opener on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (2-0) put up 326 yards of total offense on the day while limiting SBVC (0-2) to just 180.

BJ Jordan started the scoring frenzy with a four-yard dash in the opening quarter. The home squad went on to register four touchdowns in the second frame, led by a pair from Jaleel Walker that combined for 105 yards through two catches.

