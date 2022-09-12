The Allan Hancock College football team blanked San Bernardino Valley College 41-0 in the 2022 home opener on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (2-0) put up 326 yards of total offense on the day while limiting SBVC (0-2) to just 180.
BJ Jordan started the scoring frenzy with a four-yard dash in the opening quarter. The home squad went on to register four touchdowns in the second frame, led by a pair from Jaleel Walker that combined for 105 yards through two catches.
Jenaris Clay and Raymond Paulo added to the mix with a 19-yard catch and a three-yard reception in the end zone, respectively. Aaron Small Jr. closed out the scoring effort with a 90-yard interception return with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jordan led the running back corps with 62 yards and one touchdown, followed by 24 rushing yards. Walker led the receiving group with 105 yards, while Paulo added 55 and Clay registered 30.
Esekielu Storer quarterbacked the offense for most of the game, finishing the day with a 9 for 19 showing
Hancock's defense stood strong on the day after totaling two interceptions and six sacks while forcing the Wolverines to go 4 for 22 on third-down attempts.
Mason Midgett, Kamari Lewis-Stallworth, Devin Guggia and Abraham Montero led the defensive effort with four tackles apiece to go along with one interception each for Small Jr. and Vic Garnes.
Andrew Lauritzen, Jordan Fields, Menise Pase, Ekolu Mathias and Jeff Simeon were also credited with one sack apiece while multiple Bulldogs picked up partial sacks.
Ray Seabury recorded 349 yards off the tee and went 5 for 6 on PATs while Cody Hall posted 384 punt yards on eight attempts.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday with a road trip to Cerritos College.
At this time, a live stream is not anticipated to be available but live stats will be offered.
The Allan Hancock College men's soccer team came out on top with a 2-0 victory over Monterey Peninsula College on Friday evening. The game, which was originally set to take place on the AHC Soccer Field, was delayed two hours and moved to Ernest Righetti High School for lighting purposes after traffic caused both the visiting team and the game officials to arrive late. |
Jose Baro got the Bulldogs (1-3) on the board first after a pass from Diego Cardenas led to a breakaway opportunity up the middle to close the first half. Mark Hutchinson doubled the cushion in the 59th minute with a slow rolling shot past the keeper thanks to an assist from Sean Soltan.
Hancock outshot the Lobos (0-5) at a hefty 25-7 mark while placing 15 attempts on frame. Jose Perez led the squad with three shots on target, followed by two from both Jesus Hinojosa and Kevin Gutierrez. Martin Villagomez earned the win in the box with one save through 90 minutes of action. Jose Espinoza was also credited with a defensive save after spoiling an MPC shot attempt on a nearly open goal.