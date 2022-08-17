Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a pass during the game against Santa Barbara at Huyck Stadium last September. Ross is back and set to lead the Braves as they move into the CIF Central Section and the Mountain League.
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a pass during the game against Santa Barbara at Huyck Stadium last September. Ross is back and set to lead the Braves as they move into the CIF Central Section and the Mountain League.
The 2021 football season certainly wasn't up to the standards those in the Lompoc Valley have gained over the decades.
Lompoc was its competitive self, though the Braves didn't win a league title or a playoff game, a rare mark for the Braves. It was also the first losing season for coach Andrew Jones, now in his 13th season at Lompoc. The last time Lompoc had a losing record was the year before Jones took over the head coaching job. Lompoc went 1-9 in Robin Luken's final season and the final season the Braves were in the PAC 7 League.
Cabrillo's season was disappointing, though not as surprising. The Conqs' winless streak ran to 39 straight games and they've gone 1-43 over the past five seasons.
Both teams kick off the 2022 season Friday night. Lompoc plays at Agoura and Cabrillo will host Ojai Nordhoff.
Both games start at 7 p.m.
Lompoc vs. Agoura
The biggest change for Lompoc in '22? Well, obviously, Sheldon Canley Jr. and Deville Dickerson aren't there to save the day. Canley, the star running back, is now at San Diego State. Dickerson, the star receiver, returner and defensive back, is at Idaho State.
Still, though, quarterback Cavin Ross is back for more. This will be Ross' fourth year starting at QB for the Braves. Last season, Ross threw for 2,392 yards and completed 63% of his passes with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 25 games at Lompoc, Ross has thrown for 5,300 yards and 58 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. He's completed 62% of his passes at Lompoc.
Canley rushed for 1,577 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. No one else on Lompoc had more than 84 yards rushing. Anthony Alonzo, who's back as a junior, had 84 yards on 10 carries. Ross did have four rushing touchdowns.
The Braves employ a spread offense again this year with a 3-5-3 defense. They have six returning starters on offense and five on defense.
Nelson Maldonado had 20 catches for 298 yards with three touchdowns and is back. Rudy Elizondo finished the season with 37 catches for 548 yards and nine scores and he's back.
Marcus Bailon and Anthony Alonzo are expected to play running back this year. Monte Ortiz and Marcos Maya fill out the receiver corps. Elijah Hernandez, Kaiden White, Marcus Escalante, Jacob Escobedo and Andy Rodriguez will be on the offensive line.
Diego Burns, OJ Lazos and Escalante will be on the defensive line and Michael Manzo, Santana Centino and Escobedo are on the defensive line. Bailon and Jacob Manzo will play the outside linebacker spots while Kaden Boston, Michael Gaitan and Maldonado are in the secondary.
Maldonado was the Braves' top tackler last year with 86 total stops. Manzo had 68 stops and seven tackles-for-loss as a sophomore. The Brave defense had seven sacks and six interceptions all of last season.
The Braves went 5-6 and 2-3 in the Channel League. They scored 479 points but allowed 336. Lompoc won its first three games, lost five straight, won two more to clinch a playoff spot and was eliminated in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 9 playoffs 42-37 against Anaheim Western.
Agoura went 7-3 last year under coach Dustin Croick. Lompoc will quickly find out if its defense is improved. The Chargers are led by senior quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, a UNLV commit. The 6-foot-5 passer, a three-star recruit according to Rivals, threw for 2,669 yards with 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He also rushed for 243 yards and three scores. The top six receivers from Agoura have all graduated, though.
Nordhoff vs. Cabrillo
Cabrillo will start the Mitch Crossley era at home Friday at Huyck Stadium.
Cabrillo hasn't won a game since 2017, a mark that's well documented. Starting against Nordhoff will be tough. The Rangers haven't had a losing season since 2016, They went 6-5 last year under coach Lance Wiggins, who has since been replaced by Dillon Lowen.
Nordhoff beat Cabrillo 34-6 in last year's season opener in Ojai. Most of Nordhoff's top offensive players from last season have graduated.
Offensive lineman Josh Zent is set to be one of the top leaders for the Conquistadores this year. He's a 6-foot-8, 270-pound offensive tackle.
Cabrillo's road doesn't get much easier after Nordhoff. The Conqs play at Nipomo on Aug. 26 and play rival Lompoc in the Big Game on Sept 2 before an Ocean League game against San Luis Obispo.