Coop.jpg

Cooper Bagby

 Hancock College

The Hancock College baseball team put together its most complete game this year in its home opener Tuesday.

Starter Cooper Bagby gave up just four hits, all singles, in his six innings on the mound, fellow Righetti High School graduate Gavin Long continued his torrid start and the Bulldogs moved to 3-0 with a 9-0 non-conference rout of Long Beach City College.

The Vikings are 0-3. Bagby, Anthony Lopez and Dylan Paveletich combined on the first shutout for the Hancock pitching staff this season, and the Bulldogs pounded out 11 hits, including five triples and two Bridger Coleman doubles.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

