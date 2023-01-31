The Hancock College baseball team put together its most complete game this year in its home opener Tuesday.
Starter Cooper Bagby gave up just four hits, all singles, in his six innings on the mound, fellow Righetti High School graduate Gavin Long continued his torrid start and the Bulldogs moved to 3-0 with a 9-0 non-conference rout of Long Beach City College.
The Vikings are 0-3. Bagby, Anthony Lopez and Dylan Paveletich combined on the first shutout for the Hancock pitching staff this season, and the Bulldogs pounded out 11 hits, including five triples and two Bridger Coleman doubles.
"Everything clicked for us today," said Hancock coach Chris Stevens. "It's not often that that happens, but I'll take it when we can get it."
Bagby made an appearance in relief in Hancock's 7-5 win at College of the Sequoias in the Bulldogs' season opener last Friday. Tuesday marked the Hancock freshman's first junior college start.
He rose to the occasion, keeping his fastball down in the strike zone and letting his error-free defense do most of the work.
"I was a little nervous at the start, but I just trusted my preparation," said Bagby. The freshman right-hander said that regimen includes, "Work in the weight room, swimming and getting to bed on time."
Stevens said, "Cooper has the best preparation, mental and physical, that I've seen for a freshman. He starts focusing days ahead of his (scheduled appearance)."
Long, Hancock's freshman centerfielder who bats left-handed and throws right, has been flat-out crushing it, and he went 4-for-4 with a walk Tuesday, with two triples and three RBIs.
So far this season, Long is 12-for-14.
Lopez allowed two hits in his two innings Tuesday, and Pavletich worked a 1-2-3 ninth. Luke Wenzel got the first out for Pavletich by making a diving catch in left field.
Coleman drove in two runs for Hancock, and Wenzel and Isaiah Hernandez had an RBI apiece. Coleman went 3-for-5.
Dalman, Wenzel and pinch hitter Elijah Bobo all had a triple. Bobo drove in the first run in a three-run Hancock eighth inning with his.
Catcher Malik Clayton had two hits for LBCC.
The Bulldogs will host Rio Hondo in a non-conference game Thursday at 2 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.