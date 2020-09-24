From the Vault: Josh Prenot's rise from Santa Maria Swim Club member to Olympic medalist

Olympic Profile: Josh Prenot Won Silver medal at 2016 Olympics in Rio

Joined Santa Maria Swim Club in 2005

Earned national youth titles and set club records

Qualified for U.S. Olympic Trials in 2012, 2016, 2020

Won NCAA title and earned All-American status at Cal

By 2005, Josh Prenot was well on his way to becoming an accomplished swimmer. In August of that year, Prenot had just turned 12 years old and was competing with the Santa Maria Swim Club.

In a brief story that appeared on page B2 in the Aug. 9, 2005 edition of the Santa Maria Times, Prenot and the SMSC had just competed at the CCS Long Course Junior Olympics in Fresno, with the team earning a fourth-place finish.

Prenot himself finished second in the 50- and 100-meter breaststroke and 400-meter freestyle races in his age division.

Clearly Prenot was in the right lane to find success in the pool, but did anyone really foresee a future Olympian at this point? Perhaps, if anyone did, it would be SMSC coach Mike Ashmore or Prenot's parents Bill and Tammy.

If they did envision the Olympics in Prenot's future, they'd be right. Prenot would in fact become an Olympian, and not just a competitor, but an Olympic medalist.

The Prenots came to the area after Bill, a lieutenant colonel with the Air Force, transferred to Vandenberg Air Force Base. Josh Prenot joined the local swim club in 2005.