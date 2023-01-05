010423 Righetti wins 01
Righetti's Sylena Heredia tries to control the ball during a CIF Central Section Division 3 playoff game against San Joaquin Memorial last year. Heredia scored in a Mountain League for Righetti on Tuesday. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Paso Robles girls soccer team came into this Mountain League opener with a record that was well under .500, but the Bearcats were good enough Tuesday night to pin St. Joseph with its first loss of the year.

The Knights (9-1-0, 0-1) took 17 shots on goal, but only one, by Isabella Ruiz with an assist from Grace Mensah, went in. The Bearcats (3-6-4, 1-0) edged St. Joseph 2-1 at Paso Robles.

St. Joseph goalkeeper Remy Waldron helped the Knights stay close. She made eight saves.

