The Paso Robles girls soccer team came into this Mountain League opener with a record that was well under .500, but the Bearcats were good enough Tuesday night to pin St. Joseph with its first loss of the year.
The Knights (9-1-0, 0-1) took 17 shots on goal, but only one, by Isabella Ruiz with an assist from Grace Mensah, went in. The Bearcats (3-6-4, 1-0) edged St. Joseph 2-1 at Paso Robles.
St. Joseph goalkeeper Remy Waldron helped the Knights stay close. She made eight saves.
Righetti (7-4-0, 1-0) got its Ocean League campaign off to a good start with a 3-1 win at Lompoc (2-7-0, 0-1) Tuesday. Raquel Schmid and Sylene Heredia both notched a goal and an assist for the Warriors. Bianca Flores scored a Righetti goal, and Evelyn Zarate had an assist.
Goalkeeper Regina Reyes made four saves for the Warriors. Righetti will play a league game at Mission Prep at 6 p.m. Friday night. St. Joseph will play a league game at Santa Maria at the same time.
In other Mountain League openers, Cabrillo (5-8-1, 1-0) beat Santa Maria (2-5-2, 0-1) 3-1, San Luis Obispo (7-1-1, 1-0) edged Santa Ynez (2-4-0, 0-1) 1-0 and Arroyo Grande (8-2-0, 1-0) beat Atascadero (5-3-4, 0-1) 4-0.
In Ocean League action, Templeton (3-3-3, 1-0) won 1-0 at Nipomo (1-9-3, 0-1), and Morro Bay (4-4-1, 1-0) edged Mission Prep (4-5-0, 1-1) 3-2, saddling the Royals with their first league loss.
Paso Robles 2, Pioneer Valley 1
The Panthers (4-2-4, 2-1) took their first league loss, against the Bearcats (9-4-2, 1-0) in this league game at Pioneer Valley. No details were available.
In other league action, Santa Maria (8-5-0, 1-0) snapped a 1-1 tie with three second-half goals and beat Cabrillo 4-1. The Conquistadores dropped to 1-7-1, 0-1. San Luis Obispo beat Lompoc 3-1 and Arroyo Grande beat Atascadero 4-1.
San Luis Obispo improved to 5-2-2, 1-0, and Arroyo Grande moved to 6-3-1, 1-0. Lompoc dropped to 3-5-0, 0-2, and Atascadero is 2-6-2, 0-1.
The Pirates (3-7-1, 0-1-0) couldn't capitalize on several good scoring opportunities, and the Warriors (3-3-4, 1-0) scored three times from the penalty spot as Righetti won the league opener for both teams at its Warrior Stadium.
Aiden Tapia tallied for the Pirates five minutes into the second half.
St. Joseph broke its league opener against Orcutt Academy open with five second-half goals to take a 6-0 win at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium and go to 2-7-0, 1-0. The Spartans are 1-6-0, 0-1.
In other league openers, Templeton beat Nipomo 5-0 to move to 6-2-0, 1-0 and Mission Prep (0-5-1, 0-0-1) and Morro Bay (1-3-1, 0-0-1) played to a 1-1 draw.
