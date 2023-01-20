Righetti kept pounding away deep in the Lompoc pitch at Righetti’s Warrior Stadium without success Friday night.

Finally, though, the Warriors broke through - and remained unbeaten in Mountain League play in the process.

Raquel Schmid tied the game at the 21:04 mark of the second half, Sylena Heredia took a perfect pass from Bianca Flores in the Lompoc penalty box and knocked in the go-ahead goal in the last two minutes, and the Righetti girls came away with a 2-1 win.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.