Medalist Mark Boatman led Paso Robles to victory at the Ocean League Mini-League Tournament No. 3 at Santa Maria Country Club Monday, and the Bearcats gained a point on league leader Cabrillo in the process.

Boatman shot a 77 over 18 holes, edging individual runner-up Luke Radabaugh of Cabrillo, who shot a 78. Paso Robles shot a team score of 471 to 480 for runner-up Cabrillo.

Cabrillo, which won the first two Ocean League mini-tournaments, has 23 points in the league standings. Paso Robles is second with 20. Nipomo is third  in the eight-team field with 18.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.