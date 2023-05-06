The Hancock College baseball and softball teams both dropped their first game in best-of-three first-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCAA) Southern California Regionals Friday.

No. 15 Southwestern rallied for a 3-2 win in 12 innings against the No. 10 Hancock baseball team at Hancock's John Osborne Field. No. 1 Palomar beat the No. 16 Hancock softball squad 10-0 at Palomar. That one was called after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.

The Comets moved to 37-1. Palomar pitcher India Caldwell (25-1) pitched a perfect game against the Bulldogs, who committed three errors.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.