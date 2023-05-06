The Hancock College baseball and softball teams both dropped their first game in best-of-three first-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCAA) Southern California Regionals Friday.
No. 15 Southwestern rallied for a 3-2 win in 12 innings against the No. 10 Hancock baseball team at Hancock's John Osborne Field. No. 1 Palomar beat the No. 16 Hancock softball squad 10-0 at Palomar. That one was called after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.
The Comets moved to 37-1. Palomar pitcher India Caldwell (25-1) pitched a perfect game against the Bulldogs, who committed three errors.
Southwestern (23-17) spotted Hancock (27-14) a first-inning run. Isaiah Hernandez drove in Elijah Pascual with a sacrifice fly to deep center.
Benji Solano singled off Hancock closer Anthony Lopez (5-1) in the top of the 12th, driving in Gio Armas with the winning run. Jaguars reliever Adrian Sanchez got the final out in the bottom of the 12th, capping off six innings of relief to move to 4-2.
Southwestern will try to wrap up the series and advance in an 11 a.m. game Saturday. If a third game in the series is necessary, it will start approximately 30 minutes after completion of the 11 a.m. game.
