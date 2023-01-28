Last year, "We had a great fall season and were really looking forward to (the regular season in the spring)," Hancock College sophomore left fielder Luke Wenzel said.
Then, "We didn't have the season we hoped for," Wenzel, a native of Mercer Island, Washington, just outside of Seattle, said.
Coming off a 2021 season in which the Hancock baseball team went 18-6, including 13-3 in the Western State Conference North Division, the Bulldogs went 21-19, 11-13 last season. There was no 2021 postseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Last year, a lot of guys were thinking about the next step (in their baseball careers)," said Wenzel. "This year, everybody's thinking, "We've gotta get the job done today.'"
Hancock sophomore catcher Brayan Nunez said, "We've got a lot of young guys who have been putting in the work every day."
Wenzel, Nunez and fellow Hancock sophomores Elijah Pascual (second baseman) and Lucas Earle (pitcher), along with veteran Hancock coach Chris Stevens spoke the day before Hancock's scheduled 2023 opener at College of the Sequoias in Visalia Friday.
Hancock beat COS 7-5. Freshman Gavin Long, from Righetti High, went 4 for 5 after leading the game off with a triple. He scored three times Friday. Brayan Nunez, a Santa Maria High grad, had two hits and two RBIs. Lompoc High grad Bridger Coleman had two hits and an RBI.
Cooper Bagby, another freshman from Righetti, threw the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two, to earn the save.
Bradley Waite, another former Lompoc High standout, earned the start and allowed one earned run on seven hits over four innings. Nate Wenzel struck out six in 3 1/3 innings.
"Luke Kovach will be our second starter this year," said Stevens. Kovach, a lefty who graduated from Cabrillo, has signed with Cal Poly.
Stevens said there will be nine pitchers in the Bulldogs bullpen this year.
A semblance of normalcy has returned for the Hancock baseball program, following the COVID-19 impact and heavy January rains.
The Bulldogs scrimmaged at Cypress College on Jan. 20 and at Orange Coast College Jan. 21. Besides the scrimmages going "pretty good," according to Stevens, "It was nice just to get out on a regular, dry field again. The sun was shining, like it is today, and it was really nice to be out there.
"With guys getting an extra year (or more if they had been sidelined by a prior injury) because of COVID, we had a lot of third-year, fourth-year players last year," said Stevens. "This year we're back to having first-year and second-year players."
Nunez, was a reserve last year, said, "I'm hoping the work I put in during the fall will help me get in the mix," when it comes to playing time this year.
It has. Stevens said Nunez would be his starting catcher Friday and he was.
Wenzel and Calgary, Alberta native Caelan Dalman are the only returning non-pitchers for the Bulldogs. Dalman started at third base Friday. The rest of the Hancock starting infield consists freshman first baseman Niko Pecskovszky (Keller, Texas native), sophomore second baseman Elijah Pascual (Bakersfield native) and freshman shortstop Keelor Loveridge, who is another Calgary native.
The starting outfielders will consist of Wenzel in left field, Long in center and freshman Tommy Kendlinger in right. Kendlinger graduated from Buena High School in Ventura. Long played primarily second base while at Righetti.
Pascual, who graduated from Frontier High School, transferred to Hancock after playing for Fremont-based Ohlone College last year.
"I transferred here because of the quality of baseball in (the WSC North), and because I love the Central Coast," said Pascual. "This is a beautiful area."
The WSC North is known for high-quality baseball in a balanced conference, and Stevens figures this year will be no different.
"No question," said Stevens. "The conference is so deep, so competitive. There's never a repeat champion. It's a dogfight every year."
Wenzel is a converted catcher who was a regular in the outfield for the Bulldogs last season. He hit .250. Dalman hit .281.
"It takes a lot of athleticism to play catcher, so as far as the athleticism and the (arm and hitting) power, I had that foundation," to play in the outfield, said Wenzel.
Wenzel chuckled. "Catcher's aren't known for their speed. So that part, I had to work on."
Stevens said of Wenzel, "He's not a catcher at the next level, and we thought he'd be better served playing in the outfield. Gavin Long was a second baseman at Righetti who's playing in the outfield for us."
Stevens has had Canadians on his team in multiple seasons, and the Bulldogs have four this year. Besides Earle, freshman southpaw pitcher Mason Robertson is also an Orillia native.
"I reached out to (Hancock assistant Alex) coach Frapart, and Hancock gave me by far the best offer at the time, for sure," said Earle.
Earle was 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA last year. His won-lost record was the best for a Hancock pitcher, and his ERA was second-best on the team behind Kovach (3.20 ERA).
Hancock's home opener Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. against Long Beach City College.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.