Allan Hancock College men's basketball guard Shawn Kelly has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Cal Maritime next season.
"I chose Cal Maritime because of the success that comes with graduation from that program. Graduating from there will essentially set me up for the future I want to have and will allow me to build the skills I need to have multiple streams of income in the future," shared Kelly. "Also, the coaching staff welcomed me with open arms and really wanted me to join their program. I wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted, could make a big impact and really have fun playing."
Kelly, a Florida native, has spent one season on the court and one season as a redshirt with the Bulldogs. This season, he averaged 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Throughout the season, Kelly tallied 10 double-digit performances, highlighted by a career-high mark of 21 points in the home win over LA Pierce, and started in 18 of his 26 appearances. He was recognized at the conclusion of the regular season as a Western State Conference Honorable Mention selection. Prior to joining the AHC squad, Kelly spent one season at Colorado Northwest Community College where he saw action in 26 games as a freshman.
"My time at Allan Hancock has helped me become a big time student-athlete. Coach (Tyson) Aye really helped me become a leader and taught me some fundamental things on the court that have become big parts of my game," Kelly said. "Off the court, I've been able to build strong bonds at AHC and I feel like that will help me at my new school as well.
"This is a really prestigious school that I'm transferring to and I'm hoping that I can use the people skills and academic knowledge that I gained while at Hancock to prosper at the next school as well."
Cal Maritime, located in Vallejo, is a member of the NAIA and competes in the California Pacific Conference.