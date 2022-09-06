Jordan Fields.jpg

Hancock linebacker Jordan Fields drops back in coverage during Saturday's 21-10 win over Santa Barbara City College.

 Contributed, Hancock College

The Allan Hancock College football program landed at No. 25 in the first edition of the JC Athletic Bureau Football Top 25 Coaches' Poll after beating Santa Barbara City in its season opener, the association announced Tuesday.

Defending champion City College of San Francisco continues to be the choice of coaches, ahead of Riverside, Ventura, College of San Mateo, College of the Canyons, Golden West, and American River -- in the top seven.

All members of the National Northern League made it into the rankings after the first week of action: No. 3 Ventura, No. 5 Canyons, No. 17 Long Beach, No. 22 Bakersfield and No. 23 East LA. Additional ranked opponents that the Bulldogs will face in the non-conference slate are No. 8 Fullerton, No. 9 Mt. San Antonio and No. 15 Cerritos.

