P.J. Mauigoa had 4.5 sacks in the 13-7 win over Bakersfield College on Saturday. 

The Hancock College football team held off Bakersfield for a 13-7 win at Bakersfield in a regular season finale Saturday and earned a three-way share of the Northern League title.

Now, the Bulldogs (5-5, 3-2) are awaiting the postseason pairings from the California Community College Athletics Association (CCCAA) to see if they will play any more football this year.

The pairings are due out this week. Bowl games, along with the first round of the state playoffs, are scheduled for Nov. 26.

