011423 Hancock Basketball

Hancock sophomore Onias Outlaw had 10 points and nine rebounds in a win over Moorpark on Saturday. The Bulldogs host L.A. Pierce Wednesday night.  

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College men's basketball team has played three Western State Conference North Division basketball games. The Bulldogs have won all three by double digits.

Taevon Pierre-Louis earned his third double-double in Hancock's WSC North campaign, and the Bulldogs beat Moorpark 65-54 in a WSC North game at Moorpark last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Moorpark women were too much for Hancock. The Raiders (15-5, 4-0) beat the Bulldogs (13-6, 2-1) 71-50, tagging the Bulldogs with their first WSC North loss and taking sole possession of first place.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.