The Hancock College men's basketball team has played three Western State Conference North Division basketball games. The Bulldogs have won all three by double digits.
Taevon Pierre-Louis earned his third double-double in Hancock's WSC North campaign, and the Bulldogs beat Moorpark 65-54 in a WSC North game at Moorpark last Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Moorpark women were too much for Hancock. The Raiders (15-5, 4-0) beat the Bulldogs (13-6, 2-1) 71-50, tagging the Bulldogs with their first WSC North loss and taking sole possession of first place.
The Hancock women and men will be at home twice this week for WSC North women's-men's doubleheaders. The Bulldogs will host their Los Angeles Pierce counterparts Wednesday night and the Santa Barbara City College teams Saturday.
The women's game Wednesday night tips off at 5 p.m., and the men's game starts at 7 p.m. The Pierce teams have had a rough time of it this season. The Pierce women are 1-18, 0-3 and the Pierce men are 0-19, 0-3.
Pierre-Louis scored 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor, snared a team-high 10 rebounds and had six assists last Saturday. Onias Outlaw, with 10 points and nine rebounds, was a rebound away from a double-double.
Vondre Chase led the Hancock scoring with 15 points, and reserve Zachary Asieson had 11.
Hancock's offense thrived in the Bulldogs' first two conference games. Hancock won despite shooting just 41.8 percent from the floor (28-for-67, including 3-for-18 on 3's), and 54.5 percent on free throws (6-for-11) at Moorpark. The best defense in the WSC North to this point held the Raiders (10-10, 2-2) to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor (20-for-60).
Both teams had 19 turnovers.
The Hancock women had a productive offense in their first WSC North conference games, but they suffered through a miserable 12-for-50 shooting outing (24 percent) from the floor last Saturday and had 21 turnovers.
Chloe Blankenship was the only Bulldog in double figures, and she went 3-for-10 from the floor. Blankenship finished with 13 points. Mallory Branum and Kayla Taylor scored nine points each. Taylor snagged a team-high six rebounds.
