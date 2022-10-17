101422 AHC Footbal ELAC 02

Hancock College linebacker Jesse Garza reads the defense during a home game. The Bulldogs beat East Los Angeles Saturday 23-19, improving to 3-3 on the season. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College football team ended two streaks Saturday - a two-game East Los Angeles winning streak and a three-game Hancock losing streak.

In his first start of the year, Hancock freshman quarterback Jackson Clavel connected with Jaleel Walker for a 12-yard touchdown pass for the winning score, Sidney Jefferies made two big interceptions late to make the Hancock lead hold up, and the Bulldogs edged the Huskies 23-19 for a come-from-behind win at Hancock in the Northern League opener for both teams.

The Bulldogs moved to 3-3, 1-0. The Huskies are 3-3, 0-1. Hancock won because it scored on the first play from scrimmage in the third and fourth quarters.

