Bri Munoz.jpg

Briana Munoz pitched a one-hit complete game in the season opener for Hancock on Tuesday.

 Contributed, Hancock

The Hancock College softball team began its 2023 campaign Tuesday by making short work of a doubleheader sweep at home.

Briana Munoz pitched a one-hit complete game in the opener, Danica Black settled in after the first two innings in the second game, allowing just two hits the rest of the way, and Hancock swept Los Angeles Valley College 9-0 and 11-3 in a non-conference doubleheader.

Both games were called in the fifth inning because of the eight-run rule. Munoz ended the opener by setting down the Monarchs in the top of the fifth. Lisette Coria gave Hancock its eight-run margin to end the second game by singling home Black, who had put the Bulldogs' lead at 10-3 by singling home Delayna Quezada.

