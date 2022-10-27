Two football teams with negative momentum will go at it when traditional (and not always friendly) rivals Hancock College and Ventura clash at 6 p.m. Saturday night in a Northern League game at Ventura.
Some heated on-field incidents between the teams have happened in past years.
This time, the Bulldogs will try to right themselves after following their biggest win of the year, 23-19 at home against East Los Angeles in their Northern League opener, with a flat performance in a 27-14 league loss at home to College of the Canyons last week.
Hancock is 3-4, 1-1. Ventura is 4-3, 0-2. The Pirates have uncharacteristically dropped their first two league games.
The Bulldogs will have to deal with a dynamic Pirates return man, sophomore Jesse Valenzuela. Valenzuela has already returned one kick and one punt for a touchdown this year. He averages 31.4 yards on his 14 kick returns and 16.3 yards on his 14 punt returns.
Ventura is likely happy to be playing at home again after its defense faltered in consecutive road league losses. The Pirates lost 33-26 at Long Beach two weeks ago and 31-21 at Bakersfield last week.
The Pirates gave up a combined 908 yards of offense in those two games.
Hancock alternated two quarterbacks, regular starter Esekielu Storer and Jackson Clavel, last week. Neither could get much going, but both have had their moments this season. Storer has been consistent in his passing production for the most part, and Clavel threw for 199 yards and two scores against East L.A.
Three quarterbacks have seen significant playing time for Ventura. True freshman Samuel Marquez played for the first time this season last week and was eight-for-13 passing for 143 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
True freshman Braden Siri leads the Pirates quarterbacks, with an average of 104.3 yards a game passing in his four appearances. Siri has thrown four touchdown passes and three interceptions. Redshirt freshman Ezekiel Savage II has also thrown four touchdown passes. However, he has been intercepted six times.
The Hancock offense averages just 297.1 yards a game. However, the Bulldogs score points at about the same rate they give them up, with the Bulldogs scoring at a rate of 20.4 points a game and allowing an average of 22 an outing.
The Bulldogs running game broke through at crucial times against East L.A., but an atypical lack of consistent run production has been a big problem for Hancock this year. Dior Kennedy, at 35.6 yards a game, is the leading Hancock rusher.
Sophomore Latrell Brown and freshman Ferrari Busby picked up their yardage production for the Bulldogs the last two games.
Wide receiver Jaleel Walker and fullback Raymond Paulo, a pair of sophomores, have been reliable receivers for the Bulldogs. Walker leads the team with 25 catches on the year and an average of nearly 68 yards in receptions per game. He has caught five touchdown passes.
Paulo has 20 catches on the year, four for touchdowns. He averages nearly 50 yards a game in receptions.
Top Bulldogs defenders have been linebackers Jesse Garza and Jordan Fields, and defensive back Vic Garnes, all of whom are sophomores. Garza and Fields average 5.9 and 5.8 tackles a game respectively. Garza is a Nipomo High School graduate. Fields graduated from Righetti.
Ventura has two solid backs, sophomores Valenzuela and JQ Brown. Valenzuela leads the team in rushing at nearly 60 yards a game. Brown, averaging nearly 52 yards an outing, is close behind. Valenzuela has rushed for three touchdowns, Brown has run for two.
Both have healthy yards per carry averages. Valenzuela averages 6.3 yards a carry, Brown averages 5.9.
Ventura has an array of good receivers. Redshirt freshman Tim Gear is the leading one, at 55.7 reception yards a game, 19.5 yards per catch and three touchdown receptions.
Chris Reaves averages 41.5 reception yards per game and 10.8 yards per catch for Ventura. Sophomore Sebastian Macaluso has 13 catches on the year, but three have been for touchdowns.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.