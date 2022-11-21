The Hancock College football team has landed the host spot for the James H. Cobb Family Strawberry Bowl.
The game is one of six Southern California Football Association (SCFA) Bowl games set to take place this weekend.
Hancock will host Moorpark, a team it has a long history with though the teams haven't played each other since 2015, at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Hancock College campus. The Bulldogs (5-5, 3-2) earned a three-way share of the National Northern League championship. The Raiders (6-4, 4-1) finished second in the American-Pacific Conference.
Hancock leads the series between the teams 17-16. The teams were long-time rivals in the former Western State Conference.
The game Saturday will mark the 20th bowl game on record and the first post-season appearance since 2019 for the Bulldogs. Hancock has won in its last two bowl games. Hancock edged Mt. San Jacinto in the SCFA American Championship Bowl game in 2019 and held off San Bernardino Valley College to win a 2018 bowl game.
Hancock hosted both games at Righetti High School.
Moorpark has appeared in a bowl game 21 times. The last was in 2016 when the Raiders defeated Santa Barbara City College in the Beach Bowl.
Mt. San Antonio College 3, Hancock 0
No. 13 Hancock's historic season came to an end at Walnut-based No. 4 Mt. SAC Saturday in the second round of the Southern California Regional playoffs.
Hancock finished 15-2-5 and won a women's soccer playoff game for the first time in school history when the Bulldogs beat No. 20 Orange Coast College 3-1 at Hancock in the first round.
The Bulldogs finished 9-1-2 in the Western State Conference North Division and earned a share of the conference title with Santa Barbara City College. This year marked the first time in school history that a Hancock women's soccer squad earned a conference championship of any kind, shared or outright.
Saturday marked the first time all year that the Hancock defense allowed three goals in a game. Going in, the Bulldogs had given up just 13 goals on the season. Hancock allowed a a total five goals in conference play, which included two 1-0 forfeit wins against Cuesta. The Cougars forfeited all of their scheduled conference games because they could not field a game.
Kayla Allen broke a scoreless tie Saturday with an unassisted Mt. SAC goal in the ninth minute of the second half. The Mounties scored twice in the last three minutes. Ayuka Toshimoto made a penalty kick in the 88th minute of the game and Karisa Vela, with an assist from Toshimoto, scored in the 90th.
Kaihia Lopez took the lone Hancock shot on goal Saturday, which Mounties goalie Leila Peregrina saved. Hancock goalie Maya Mendek made three saves.
Hancock College (3-4) won two of the last three games it hosted in this tournament, beating Santa Barbara City College 83-67 Saturday and San Diego City College 60-50 Sunday after losing 54-50 to San Jose City College Friday.
Onias Outlaw led five Bulldogs in double figures Saturday with 19 points. Taevon Pierre-Louis, with 13 points and 17 rebounds, notched a double-double for Hancock.
Quincy Bentley put in 14 points for Hanocck, and Caleb Whalen and Darryl Brooks II scored 11 each.
Pierre-Louis put in 18 points and Outlaw had 13 in their team's game against San Jose, but the rest of the Bulldogs couldn't score much. Mison Coilton led the Jaguars with 10 points.
No details for Hancock's game against San Diego were available. The Bulldogs play a non-conference game at Cerritos College at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
After starting its season with four wins, Hancock College (4-2) lost twice at San Marcos-based Palomar College, 69-38 to host Palomar Friday and 68-63 to Mt. San Jacinto Saturday.
The Bulldogs had nearly as many turnovers, 36, as points Friday. Hancock put up just 34 shots and made only seven.
Deajanae Harvel (game high 27 points) and Kayla Williams (15) combined to out-score the Bulldogs by themselves for the Comets. Camille Stroupe added 11 points for Palomar.
No Hancock player scored in double figures. India Dowling-Green led the Bulldogs with nine points.
Alexis Pina, with 16 points and 15 rebounds, racked up a double-double for Mt. San Jacinto as the Eagles edged the Bulldogs. Valeria Brewer scored 14 points for the Eagles, and Jana Roman had 12.
Alex Paquet led the Bulldogs with a game high 19 points. Giselle Calderon put in 13 points, and Kayla Taylor had 11.
Hancock will host Reedley at 3 p.m. Tuesday in a non-conference game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.