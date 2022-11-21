110422 AHC Football 01

Seth Damron's Hancock College football team will host the James H. Cobb Family Strawberry Bowl on Saturday against Moorpark. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College football team has landed the host spot for the James H. Cobb Family Strawberry Bowl.

The game is one of six Southern California Football Association (SCFA) Bowl games set to take place this weekend. 

Hancock will host Moorpark, a team it has a long history with though the teams haven't played each other since 2015, at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Hancock College campus. The Bulldogs (5-5, 3-2) earned a three-way share of the National Northern League championship. The Raiders (6-4, 4-1) finished second in the American-Pacific Conference.

