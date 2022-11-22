The Hancock College women's basketball team made sure early in this one that it would go into the Thanksgiving break with a win.
The Bulldogs scored the first 14 points of the game, were in control from the time that Giselle Calderon took a well-placed pass from Kayla Taylor and made a layup for the first points in the first few minutes and gradually went on to beat Reedley 69-40 in a non-conference game at Hancock Tuesday.
"It's always good when you go into the Thanksgiving break with a win," said first-year Hancock coach Andre Scott after his team snapped a two-game losing streak. "The food tastes better."
Taylor, a Lompoc High School graduate who scored eight points and had a huge game inside, with 17 rebounds and six blocks, both game highs, was hit hard in the head when she was going after a loose ball early in the fourth quarter. She did not return to the game, though she made her way to the team locker room OK afterward.
"She's OK," said Scott. "She has a concussion, but she'll be good to go after the break. She'll enter concussion protocol. It's good that we have this nice break." The Bulldogs don't play again until they host Folsom Lake at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in another non-conference game.
Hancock moved to 5-2 with the win. Reedley is 1-7.
"This was a confidence builder for us," said Mallory Branum, another Lompoc graduate, who led Hancock with 16 points.
"I think we did very well on defense," said Mya Mendoza, another Lompoc graduate after she pulled down six rebounds and helped quarterback the Hancock defense that turned Reedley over 19 times.
"Defense is our strong point," said Mendoza. "We do very well getting the ball to offense from defense," in transition.
The Hancock team shot just 26-for-75 from the floor, for 34.7 percent. Brannum, though, shot well across the board, four-for-eight from the field, three-for-five on 3-pointers, and five-for-six on free throws.
Giselle Calderon helped lead Orcutt Academy to a CIF Central Section divisional championship last season. The Hancock freshman scored 10 points Tuesday.
Brannum and Calderon were the only Hancock players in double figures Tuesday, but Chloe Blankenship and Alex Paquet scored nine points each, Chyanna Tell, another member of that Orcutt divisional championship team, had eight and eight Bulldogs scored.
Still, though he said his team's defense has been fine overall, "We have to do a better job of putting points on the board or at least do a better job of letting our defense put points on the board," said Scott.
Hancock led 14-2 after the first quarter and 38-11 at halftime. Reedley, whose ball handlers were often trapped by the Hancock trap defense in the first half, did a better job of running its offense in the second. Dakota Vermilya, with 10 points and nine rebounds, nearly had a double-double for the Tigers. Mia Garcia scored 10 points for Reedley.
The Bulldogs out-rebounded the shorter Tigers 54-38. Hancock had 15 assists and 15 turnovers. Reedley mustered just nine assists.
The Hancock offense delivered the goods in the second quarter as the Bulldogs put the Tigers out of contention. Hancock scored 24 points and sank five 3-pointers. Calderon and Branum both buried two, and Tell sank one.
After Hancock had more turnovers, 36, than shots, 34, in a 69-38 blowout loss against host Palomar in the Comet Crossover and then took a 68-63 loss against Mt. San Jacinto in the Bulldogs' second and last game at the Crossover at Palomar, Hancock successfully worked the ball inside and kicked the ball out for scores in the second quarter Tuesday.
"We put in a new system, one in and four out," meaning one player in the post, usually Taylor, would take a pass then, when defenders closed in on her, tossed the ball to an open outside shooter, said Mendoza.
The Hancock defense held Reedley to 15-for-54 shooting, 27.8 percent, from the floor Tuesday. The Tigers missed all nine of their 3-point shots.