110822 Hancock Sophs 01.jpeg

The Bulldogs scored four times in the second and came away with a 4-0 win in a Western State Conference North Division game at Righetti High School on Hancock's Sophomore Night, Tuesday. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College side kept one of the best women's soccer seasons in school history rolling Tuesday night.

After not getting anything past Oxnard goalkeeper Daisy Ramos in the first half, the Bulldogs scored four times in the second and came away with a 4-0 win in a Western State Conference North Division game at Righetti High School on Hancock's Sophomore Night.

The Bulldogs beat the Condors 9-0 when the teams played each other at Oxnard on Oct. 14.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.