111522 AHC SOCCER CONF TITLE 01

The Bulldogs earned the program's first conference title with a 2-1 win at Ventura Saturday night. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

For the first time in history, a Hancock College women's soccer team has earned a share of a league championship.

For the second time in school history, a Hancock women's soccer team will be in the playoffs. 

The Bulldogs earned those distinctions with a 2-1 win at Ventura Saturday night. Hancock (14-5, 9-1-2) are co-Western State Conference-North Division champions with Santa Barbara. Alina Terrones, with an assist from Bulldogs season scoring leader Cynthia Ramirez, scored the winning goal in the 71st minute

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.