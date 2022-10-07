100622 AHC Soccer Roundup 01

Hancock's Kaihla Lopez makes a move against a Hartnell defender during a game earlier this season. 

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

The Hancock College women's soccer team moved into the top 10 in the second CCCSIA Women's Soccer Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs jumped into a tie with Western State Conference rival Los Angeles Pierce for the No. 9 spot, up from the No. 12 slot Hancock landed in the inaugural poll the week before.

Voting for the poll closed Tuesday, before Hancock took its first loss of the year, 2-1 at Santa Barbara City College in a WSC game Tuesday night. 

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.