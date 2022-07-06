Allan Hancock College two-way player Vance Serrano has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Fisher College in Boston next season.
"I picked Fisher because I believe that it will be the best opportunity for me to continue my baseball career," Serrano said. "They gave me an offer I couldn't decline and I think it is a great fit for me to develop and hopefully move on from there.
"I'm very excited to try something new and get out of my comfort zone by moving to Boston."
Serrano completed his first countable, second overall, season with the Bulldogs in the spring. The Las Vegas native appeared on the bump in 15 games this season en route to one win and 14 strikeouts after 24.1 innings. Serrano also posted a .214 batting average with six hits and six RBIs after 28 at-bats.
Last season, the Faith Lutheran High School alum registered two wins through seven appearances on the mound during the abbreviated season.
"My time at Hancock prepared me to succeed at the next level, especially since I came in as a young kid living on his own for the first time. It really made me mature in that area of my life to have my own responsibilities with no one around to push me except my teammates," Serrano added. "Baseball-wise, I feel like I really developed here with the coaches. They really helped me in the areas that I needed improvement in to be able to get to the next level and compete."
Fisher is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Continental Athletic Conference.
Santa Maria football golf tourney
Santa Maria High School's football program is set to hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, July 11 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Those who wish to participate can sign up online at the Saints' booster fundraiser site, saintsfootballboosters.com/Golf or by emailing saintsfootballboosters@gmail.com.
Checks can be made payable to Saints Football Boosters and can be sent to 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA, 93458, c/o Saints Football Boosters.
Registration is set to start on July 11 at 10 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $600 for a foursome that includes lunch, dinner party, awards and a silent and live auction. The boosters are also looking for sponsors. Hole and program sponsors are $250 and hole, program and stadium sponsors are $500.
The Saints Boosters Club is a 501c3 non-profit with a tax ID No. of 46-0957084.
Sports display set for July 10
The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club is holding a presentation detailing all sports in the valley on Sunday, July 10 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elks Lodge No. 1538 is located at 1309 N. Bradley.
Some of the Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club's presentations will focus on the founding of the Middle League and Guadalupe Little League, youth baseball leagues that were founded in 1952.
"We would be honored to have in attendance anyone who has been part of the Middle League or Guadalupe Little League, or any sports, past and present," said Eddie Navarro, a Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club co-founder.
Those who wish to attend the July 10 presentation are also welcomed to bring any pictures or memorabilia and attendees will also be able to share their stories.
The group plans on having a group picture featuring the men and women who've been part of Santa Maria Valley sports at 1 p.m. on July 10.
Navarro has helped organize the event along with Al Ramos and senior advisors Joe Talaugon and Ernie Corral.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
Camps are set for July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.