Cabrillo High senior Hayden Jory had a big week for the Cabrillo basketball team.
In a game on Monday, May 17, Jory had 29 points against Channel League foe Santa Barbara. Then in a game on May 18, Jory poured in 32 points in another game against the Dons.
Then, last Thursday, Jory nearly matched the school record in a win over Santa Ynez. The shooting guard scored 41 points against the Pirates.
Jory came up just one point shy of the school record of 42 points set by Chad Brodhead, the All-Area MVP, in 2013.
Jory scored those 41 points in a 74-66 win over the Pirates, helping the Conqs finish the regular season with an 8-2 record. The schedule consisted of all Channel League games and Cabrillo finished in second place.
Jory helped the Conqs beat Santa Barbara 57-51 with his 29-point performance on May 17 and his 32-point outburst came in a 60-57 win.
San Marcos won the boys title in basketball, going 10-0 in league. Santa Barbara finished in third place at 6-4, Santa Ynez was fourth at 4-6, Dos Pueblos was fifth at 1-9 and Lompoc went 0-10.
Jory helped the Conqs earn a spot in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Cabrillo plays at St. Bonaventure Wednesday night in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3A playoffs. The Seraphs are 13-6 on the season. MaxPreps has St. Bonaventure rated as the 13th best team in the division with Cabrillo coming in at No. 17. The winner advances to play the Marina-Garden Grove winner in the second round on May 28.
Jory has been nominated for Athlete of the Week. Readers can vote for Jory starting Tuesday night at lompocrecord.com, syvnews.com and santamariatimes.com.
Girls basketball
Santa Barbara won the Channel League girls title with a perfect 10-0 record in league.
Dos Pueblos was second at 7-4, San Marcos was third at 6-4, Cabrillo was fourth at 4-7 and Lompoc and Santa Ynez both went 2-8.
College baseball
Hancock splits with Bakersfield
The No. 5-ranked Hancock College baseball program split a doubleheader against Bakersfield at home on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs now boast an overall record of 16-4 on the season (11-1 WSC) while Bakersfield moves to 14-7 (11-5 WSC).
Game 1
Bakersfield 7, Hancock 1
Bakersfield struck first with one run in the opening frame, but a single from RJ Clayton and a Renegades error evened the score in the bottom of the second. Neither team scored through the next three innings as pitchers dueled on the mound, but the bats got hot for Bakersfield late in the game as they put up six unanswered runs through the sixth and seventh frame.
Anthony Lopez was tagged with the loss on the bump for the Bulldogs after 5.1 innings of work. He struck out six batters but surrendered five earned runs on five hits. Anthony Garcia tossed the final 1.2 innings, punching out three batters while scattering three hits and allowing two earned runs.
Game 2
Hancock 7, Bakersfield 2
The Renegades got on the board first again in the nightcap with a two-run showing in the second frame. Nimble baserunning from Jacob Steels, who scored in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch, swayed the momentum in Hancock's favor and sparked a seven-run streak. The Bulldogs piled on five runs in the sixth frame, led by a deep shot from Trevor Garcia that plated two. After chasing the Renegades' pitcher off the mound, RJ Clayton stepped up to face the new Bakersfield arm. Clayton went the distance with a three-run shot over the right-center fence, marking his first home run of the season. Hancock closed out the scoring rally in the next inning after Bakersfield walked a batter with the bases loaded.
Vance Serrano secured the victory on the rubber after tossing seven innings. He recorded one strikeout, one walk, surrendered two earned runs, and scattered eight hits. Vander Hodges entered as the closer, sitting down one batter without allowing a single hit through the final two frames.
Up next: The Bulldogs will hit the road for their final trek of the season with a doubleheader at Moorpark on Thursday. The first game is set to begin at 12 p.m., with the nightcap to follow at approximately 3 p.m., in Moorpark.