'He suffered no fools:' Stanford McFadden was a tough, fair and beloved husband, dad and umpire

Stanford McFadden was remembered as a man whose heart was even bigger than his legendary strike call when he was calling balls and strikes as a veteran Little League umpire.

McFadden, a well-known youth umpire and football coach in Santa Maria, died Jan. 16. He was 62. The cause of death was not listed at press time.

When McFadden called a pitch a strike, he gave it a “STRIIIKE” pronouncement.

“People all over the city could hear it,” said Bob Daper. Draper, a veteran umpire himself said he worked with McFadden “since at least 2009,” before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 Little League season.

McFadden’s wife, Dianne, said, “Oh, the kids. Hands down, the children,” as to what her late husband enjoyed most about coaching and umpiring.

Diane McFadden said, “A favorite memory of mine is, one game when he was umpiring, he was running from home to third base (to make a call), and a kid was running from third to home.”

With the two running directly toward each other, and Stanford McFadden wanting to avoid a collision, “He picked the kid up, carried him under the crook of one arm, put him on third base and called him safe,” Dianne McFadden said.

“When he would get ready to umpire, the kids would see this big, brawny Black guy approaching, but they LOVED him. One time in Nipomo, the teams were standing on the first and third base lines for the introductions, Stanford was announced as the home plate umpire and the kids started jumping up and down.”

Stanford McFadden was described as a gifted athlete. He went on to play football at Sacramento State. As a youngster, Dianne McFadden said, Stanford had empathy for those who were less skilled athletically than he was.