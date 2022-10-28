Mountain League
Mountain League
Righetti 18, Nipomo 7
St. Joseph 49, Mission Prep 21
Lompoc 48, Santa Ynez 14
Paso Robles 35, Arroyo Grande 14
Ocean League
Pioneer Valley 21, Atascadero 20
Morro Bay 58, Cabrillo 12
San Luis Obispo 35, Templeton 28
Marmonte League
Bishop Diego 49, Simi Valley 28
Channel League
Oxnard 49, Channel Islands 0
Santa Barbara 26, San Marcos 7
Pacifica 35, Buena 7
Rio Mesa 34, Ventura 14
