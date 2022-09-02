Friday, Sept. 2
Righetti 39, Pioneer Valley 13
Arroyo Grande 26, San Luis Obispo 14
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, Sept. 2
Righetti 39, Pioneer Valley 13
Arroyo Grande 26, San Luis Obispo 14
Lompoc 62, Cabrillo 7
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Santa Barbara 20
Santa Ynez 59, Morro Bay 19
Carpinteria 16, Channel Islands 13
Mission Prep 37, Fresno McLane 0
Paso Robles 35, Atascadero 21
East Bakersfield at Templeton
Saturday, Sept. 3
Nipomo at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
8-man
Orcutt Academy at Valley Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.