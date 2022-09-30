Friday
Ocean League
Morro Bay 34, Santa Maria 22
Templeton 35, Cabrillo 12
San Luis Obispo 42, Pioneer Valley 7
Mountain League
Lompoc 32, Righetti 7
Arroyo Grande 53, Nipomo 0
St. Joseph 42, Santa Ynez 7
Mission Prep 28, Paso Robles 7
Saturday, Oct. 1
8-man
Central Sierra League
Fresno Christian at Orcutt Academy, 2 p.m.
Coast Valley League
Cuyama Valley at Valley Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
